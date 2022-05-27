Real Madrid Champions League history - UEFA Champions League Final LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Real Madrid are aiming to win the UEFA Champions League (previously European Cup) for a record-extending 14th time – this would be twice as many as nearest challengers AC Milan, on 7.

Real Madrid won the inaugural edition of the competition and have never looked back since on the road to 13 titles. Los Blancos also hold the record of most consecutive titles, winning five straight from 1956 to 1960.

The capital club have lifted the trophy on each of their last seven final appearances, their last defeat in the final stage coming, coincidentally, against Liverpool back in 1981 – a game also played in Paris and settled by Alan Kennedy.

In recent years, Real Madrid’s Champions League triumphs were synonymous with all-time leading goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018 UCL winners). Zinedine Zidane also became the only manager in history to win three back-to-back Champions League titles from the 2016 season onwards.

Since 2003/04 when the last 16 was introduced, Real Madrid are the first team to lose a match in the last 16 (0-1 vs PSG), quarter-final (2-3 vs Chelsea) and semi-final (3-4 vs Man City) in a season and still reach the final.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet for the third time in the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – the most between two clubs across the history of the two competitions. As noted above, Liverpool won the first meeting in 1981 and Real Madrid triumphed 3-1 in the most recent clash against Klopp’s side in 2018.

In total, Real Madrid have won an impressive 13 out of 16 finals they have participated in. The La Liga winners have reached the Champions League final more timers than any other team, with AC Milan and Bayern Munich the next best with 11 finals appearances.

