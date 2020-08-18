PSG's scoring streak, Bayern closing on history - Champions League semi-finals in Opta numbers

After four gripping quarter-final ties, the Champions League semis have quickly come around.

Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to create the biggest story in Lisbon last week, but there was still plenty of drama elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Lyon all scored late goals to advance, the latter upsetting Manchester City in the process.

PSG face Leipzig on Tuesday, while Lyon have the unenviable task of taking on favourites Bayern 24 hours later.

Using Opta data, here are some of the key facts heading into the games.

RB LEIPZIG V PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

1 - Both Leipzig and PSG are aiming to reach their first ever European Cup or Champions League final.

3 - PSG have progressed from each of their three prior European knockout ties against German opponents, including eliminating Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 this year.

16 - It is 16 years since a French team last reached the Champions League final. Of the past seven Ligue 1 sides to make it to this stage, only Monaco (2004) have gone a step further.

34 - PSG are aiming to score in a 34th consecutive Champions League match, tying Real Madrid's record from 2011 to 2014.

33 - Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann could become the youngest coach to reach a Champions League final - at 33 - taking the record from Didier Deschamps, who was 35 with Monaco in 2004.

23 - Since debuting in the competition for Barca in 2013-14, Neymar has provided more Champions League assists than any other player. He set up PSG’s equaliser against Atalanta in the quarter-final, too.

10 - Kylian Mbappe is enjoying his best Champions League campaign for goal involvements, registering five goals and five assists in just eight appearances. He has been involved in a Champions League goal on average every 48 minutes this term.



LYON V BAYERN MUNICH

10 - Lyon and Bayern are meeting for the first time in 10 years, with their previous tie also a Champions League semi-final. Bayern were 4-0 aggregate winners in 2009-10 and have won four of their eight previous match-ups in all.

12 - In the Champions League era, only Madrid (13) have reached the last four on more occasions than Bayern.

2 - After Deschamps with Monaco, Rudi Garcia is aiming to become just the second French coach to lead a French team into a Champions League final.

10 - With a victory, Bayern can equal the longest winning run in Champions League history - matching their own 2013 streak which Madrid also tied in 2015. Bayern's nine-match sequence is already the joint-best - along with Barcelona in 2002-03 - from the start of a campaign.

3 - Bayern have 39 goals in the Champions League so far this season, a tally only three teams have ever beaten across an entire campaign.

8 - It has been eight years since Lyon won back-to-back Champions League matches in the same season, beating Dinamo Zagreb in the 2011-12 group stage before edging their last-16 first leg against APOEL.

15 - Moussa Dembele and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as 75th-minute substitutes in the quarter-finals. They now jointly hold the record for the fewest minutes played in a Champions League knockout match while scoring at least twice.