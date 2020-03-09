PSG VS Dortmund to be played behind closed doors

Paris Police have confirmed that the round of sixteen second-leg between PSG and Borussia Dortmund is set to be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes as a precaution due to the coronavirus in France.

#Coronavirus | En application des mesures annoncées en conseil de défense hier soir, le préfet de Police a décidé que le match #PSGBVB se déroulera à huis clos. pic.twitter.com/arwKhKE81f — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) March 9, 2020

This is not the first game for PSG that has been affected by the virus as there weekend game against Strasbourg was postponed due to an outbreak in the neighbouring region. The Ligue one leaders will now be looking to overturn a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Dortmund without their fans on Wednesday night.