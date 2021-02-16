Porto vs Juventus: Match Preview

FC Porto brace for a tough task ahead of them as they will face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Porto finished second in Group B of the group stages winning four of their six games drawing one and losing one.

Porto are currently second in the Primeira Liga however their previous four games have all ended in draws. Having not won in four straight games, the blue and whites will need to be in full focus as they face their toughest matchup of the season.

Porto possible lineup:

Marchesín; Manafá, Pepe, Mbemba, Zaidu; Sérgio Oliveira, Uribe, Otávio; Corona, Marega, Díaz

How to watch

Wednesday 17th February - kick off 23:00 MECCA - HD11

Juventus meanwhile have found their form after starting the season out with a few slips and turns. The start of the season saw some unexpected games lost along with a high number of draws the champions of Italy. However although this unconvincing start to the league, Andrea Pirlo's side had a good run in the Champions League group stages, winning five and only losing one game.

The Italian Champions finished top of their group stage table and seemed to improve ever since, moving back into the top four in Serie A. Star man Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific form, finding the net sixteen times in the league, along with his four goals in the Champions league.

Juventus possible lineup:

Szczęsny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chielini, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie; Morata, Ronaldo