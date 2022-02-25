العربية
English
LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Paris to host Champions League final - UEFA

UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League final will now take place at the Stade de France after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the final

reuters

Paris will host this season's Champions League final after Saint Petersburg was stripped of the match due to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced on Friday.

The showpiece occasion of the European club season will be played at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28, European football's governing body said.

UEFA also announced that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in international competitions must play home matches at neutral venues "until further notice".

UEFA Champions League
Previous UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasi
Read
UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine
Next
>