العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Napoli's Rrahmani out of Ajax clash

Amir Rrahmani will miss Napoli's chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League against Ajax after picking up a thigh injury, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

AFP

In a statement, Napoli said that Kosovo captain Rrahmani had injured a tendon in his left thigh and that he had "begun the recovery process".

Napoli did not say how long centre-back Rrahmani -- an ever-present for coach Luciano Spalletti so far this season -- would be out for but Italian media reported that the 28-year-old would be sidelined for at least three weeks.

That would keep him out for the rest of Napoli's Champions League Group A campaign, which has begun with three straight wins.

Napoli will qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare on Wednesday should they beat Ajax in Naples.
 

Napoli UEFA Champions League
Previous Sevilla 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 - Highlights
Read
Sevilla 1 Borussia Dortmund 4 - Highlights
Next Xavi hunting for Lewandowski supply-line in vital
Read
Xavi hunting for Lewandowski supply-line in vital week
-

Latest Stories

>