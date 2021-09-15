Messi handed full PSG debut for landmark 150th Champions League appearance

Lionel Messi was handed his first start for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League group tie with Club Brugge.

The superstar forward joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer last month and made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Reims on August 29.

He was not considered for selection against Clermont Foot last weekend after arriving back late from Argentina duty, but he was part of PSG's travelling party for the Brugge game.

And the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was named in the French giants' starting line-up at Jan Breydel Stadion in a star-studded attack that also included Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

It is the first time the trio have been on the field together for PSG, with Neymar the player who made way for Messi when the latter made his only previous appearance.

Messi was making his 150th appearance in the Champions League and his first not with Barcelona, whom he scored 120 goals for and provided 35 assists in the competition.

The 34-year-old had never previously played against a Belgian side in Europe's primary club competition, scoring against teams from all 17 other nations he had faced before Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the XI named by Mauricio Pochettino in Belgium, Keylor Navas was selected over Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal after losing his place between the sticks last weekend.

PSG have scored at least one goal in each of their last 32 games in the group stage of the Champions League, a run that stretches back to November 2015 – the longest current scoring streak in the group stage of the competition.