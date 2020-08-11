Mbappe set to feature for PSG against Atalanta in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain have been boosted ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta with Thomas Tuchel confirming Kylian Mbappe is set to play a role.

Mbappe was expected to miss the game after he sustained a sprained ankle and ligament damage in PSG's Coupe de France final victory over Saint-Etienne on July 24.

The World Cup winner was expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, but Tuchel revealed he will be available for Wednesday's knockout clash at Estadio da Luz provided he gets through Tuesday's training session unscathed.

"If Mbappe trains well today and nothing unusual happens, he will play tomorrow," Tuchel said at a pre-match news conference.