Manchester City 3 (4) - (1) 0 vs RB Leipzig - Live

Live updates as Man City entertain RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League

What do you think of Pep's selections tonight? 
 


Our man Andy Kerr is on the scene in Manchester! 
 

 


Leipzig are warming up in a chilly Manchester! 

 


Sorry... We'll see ourselves out! 

 


A very interesting talking point in our studio just now. Are Manchester City too predictable? 

 


If you fancy watching the action on TV (why would you!?) beIN SPORTS 1 EN is the place to be for Man City vs RB Leipzig. 
 

 


Who are you backing to progress tonight? 
 

 


As for Leipzig... Garvidol will be the man to watch after his goal in the first leg. Timo Werner will be also hoping to make an impact on the counterattack tonight! 
 

 


Team news is IN! Four central defenders in the backline for City, Haaland leads the line. Interestingly Riyad Mahrez, who scored in the first leg has to settle for a place on the bench. 
 

 


The Leipzig fans are out in force, despite the wintery conditions! 

 


It's going to be a cold one in Manchester!

 



Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, It was a close encounter in the first leg with the game ending at 1-1! Will Man City do the job on home soil, or will Leipzig pull off a massive upset against the reigning Premier League champions? Join me for the build-up, team news and live commentary from the game at the Etihad Stadium. 

Manchester City UEFA Champions League RB Leipzig
