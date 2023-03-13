Man City vs RB Leipzig - Preview

Follow all the action from the UEFA Champions League on beIN SPORTS

After a 1-1 first leg draw the Red Bull Arena, Manchester City look to get the better of RB Leipzig in their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Marco Rose's side managed to hold off Pep Guardiola's Citizens in Germany, but the home team will certainly enter the clash as firm favourites.

Riyad Mahrez's goal gave Guariola's side a first leg lead against RB Leipzig in the 27th minute, until an improved second half for the home side saw Josko Gvardiol nod his side level with 20 minutes remaining.

Fresh off the back of a hard-fought win at Selhurst Park courtesy of Erling Haaland's penalty, Manchester City are aiming to continue their positive form and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Man City last failed to progress from the Round of 16 back in the 2016/17 season after a memorable 6-6 aggregate draw against Monaco, missing out due to the away goals rule.

The Citizens haven't lost at home in the Champions League in their past 23 matches, winning 21 and drawing two during that time. City are also in the midst of a six-game home winning streak since drawing to Everton on New Year's Eve.

In terms of injury news, Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad at his disposal. Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez were both rested for the win over Crystal Palace and are expected to make a return to the starting XI.

Manchester City Predicted Team:

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

On Air – 22:00 Mecca

Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Stadium – Etihad Stadium

The last manager to lead a German club to victory at the Etihad was in fact the Citizens' current boss Pep Guardiola, during his stint at Bayern Munich which preluded his trophy-laden spell in Manchester. Marco Rose will be hoping to repeat that feat from the 2013/14 season.

In their last Bundesliga match, RB Leipzig cruised to a 3-0 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach - the ideal preparation for an almighty battle against a team comprising world class talent across the pitch.

The last time these two sides met at the Etihad, we were treated to a nine-goal thriller as Man City triumphed 6-3 despite an impressive hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku on the night.

RB Leipzig manager Rose has in fact faced Man City in every Champions League knockout game he has faced so far throughout his managerial career, losing out with Monchengladbach during the 2020/21 season.

Unlike their opponents, Die Roten Bullen have injury concerns to contend with. Nkunku is expected to miss out with a hamstring problem, along with goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, Xaver Schlager and Abdou Diallo.

RB Leipzig Predicted Team:

Blaswich; Henrichs, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner; Silva

Avengers assemble! Time to become heroes 🔴⚪️#MCIRBL pic.twitter.com/2xTm5rK9l8 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 13, 2023



