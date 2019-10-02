Lloris concedes Tottenham 'gave up too easily' in humiliating Bayern Munich defeat

Hugo Lloris admitted Tottenham "gave up" in the humiliating 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich that left Jan Vertonghen "ashamed".

Serge Gnabry scored four times and Robert Lewandowski twice as Spurs completely collapsed in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

The five-goal defeat was the heaviest an English team has suffered in a European match at home and plunged Mauricio Pochettino's men deeper into darkness four months on from their appearance in last season's Champions League final.

Tottenham have won just three of 10 games in all competitions since the June trip to Madrid, which resulted in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Son Heung-min had given them an early lead against Bayern but the extraordinary scenes that unfolded thereafter fuelled speculation of disharmony inside the squad.

"I don't think the level of both teams is far away like the score [suggests] but we need to accept they were much better than us," Lloris told reporters.

"I feel really bad for the fans mainly because we gave up a little bit too easily and the score was even worse.

"It's a night that affects us a lot. Now it's about character, clearing the mind."

The captain's comments echoed boss Pochettino's assessment of the performance, which ended with the concession of three goals after the 80-minute mark.

Pochettino warned of a "psychological" battle for his players ahead of Saturday's game against Brighton and Hove Albion and centre-back Vertonghen acknowledged the result could have a lasting effect.

"Everyone's ashamed," the defender said. "I think everyone will have a bad night's sleep, and probably a couple, about this.

"I feel extremely hurt - all negative words. It's embarrassing. It's a very bad result.

"I felt like they were extremely clinical. There's never an explanation for a score like this, but they punished us with every single mistake we made. We let the players and everyone at the club down with this result.

"It's good that the next game is already in a couple of days. We have to get back together - and I feel like the group is together - to overcome this defeat."