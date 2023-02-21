Liverpool vs Real Madrid - LIVE!

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Watch Now
European nights at Anfield are always special! Can Liverpool get a result tonight?
Under the Anfield lights
Team news for Real Madrid is IN! Karim Benzema starts after missing out during the weekend, Toni Kroos is on the bench alongside Eden Hazard.
Real Madrid starting XI vs Liverpool
Good evening! Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to battle it out tonight in a rerun of the 2022 Champions League final. That time Real Madrid picked up the Champions League thanks to a solitary goal from Vini Junior, can Liverpool get some revenge tonight? Join me for the build-up, team news and update from Anfield.