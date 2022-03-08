Liverpool vs Inter Milan - Champions League - LIVE, Champions League Live Stream, Liverpool vs Inter steam free, Liverpool Stream, Inter Milan Stream

Liverpool vs Inter Milan - Live Stream



Big news! Arsene Wenger will be joining us in the studios tonight!



We've managed to secure the services of Arsène Wenger for our coverage of Liverpool vs Inter later tonight!



So who are you backing to score first tonight?



Barring any disasters, Sadio Mane should make a 50th appearance in the Champions League for Liverpool tonight... which is nice!

🇸🇳 Sadio Mané is set for his 50th #UCL appearance🤟



Sum up his time at Liverpool in 2 words...

Inter are primed and ready and are seemingly looking to upset the odds!

European nights at Anfield hey... Liverpool are in sensational form at the minute, and will fancy their chances of progressing tonight!



Time for another big Champions League clash under the Anfield lights



Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Liverpool vs Inter in the Champions League! European nights under the Anfield lights always tend to be special and certainly should be considering Liverpool have a 2-0 lead heading into this game.

Still, Inter Milan are not opponents to be sniffed at and the Nerazzurri are currently in second place in the Serie A. Anyway, it's going to be a interesting contest and you can join me for all the buildup, team news and yes amazingly live commentary of the game.