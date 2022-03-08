Liverpool vs Inter Milan - Champions League - LIVE, Champions League Live Stream, Liverpool vs Inter steam free, Liverpool Stream, Inter Milan Stream

Liverpool vs Inter Milan - Live Stream
Big news! Arsene Wenger will be joining us in the studios tonight!
𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝗹 🤝— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 8, 2022
We've managed to secure the services of Arsène Wenger for our coverage of Liverpool vs Inter later tonight! Join us on beIN SPORTS 1 EN!
⏰ 22:00
📺 beIN SPORTS 1 EN.
Live Blog 👉 https://t.co/VnixJhW1N4
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnDvcu pic.twitter.com/b3mun0JHjV
So who are you backing to score first tonight?
🤔 Who do you think will open the scoring tonight in the Champions League?#beINUCL #beINTERACT— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 8, 2022
Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/zU2O7oTP4m
Barring any disasters, Sadio Mane should make a 50th appearance in the Champions League for Liverpool tonight... which is nice!
🇸🇳 Sadio Mané is set for his 50th #UCL appearance🤟— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2022
Sum up his time at Liverpool in 2 words... pic.twitter.com/yjbhijeKL1
Inter are primed and ready and are seemingly looking to upset the odds!
🌟 | #UCL— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) March 8, 2022
This is the moment we've been waiting so long for#ForzaInter #UCL #AnfieldHereWeAre pic.twitter.com/hylrXkPbna
European nights at Anfield hey... Liverpool are in sensational form at the minute, and will fancy their chances of progressing tonight!
⭐️ 𝐌 𝐀 𝐓 𝐂 𝐇 𝐃 𝐀 𝐘 ⭐️— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 8, 2022
Time for another big @ChampionsLeague clash under the Anfield lights ✊ #WalkOn pic.twitter.com/KkMmfE1D1r
Good evening! Welcome to the live blog for Liverpool vs Inter in the Champions League! European nights under the Anfield lights always tend to be special and certainly should be considering Liverpool have a 2-0 lead heading into this game.
Still, Inter Milan are not opponents to be sniffed at and the Nerazzurri are currently in second place in the Serie A. Anyway, it's going to be a interesting contest and you can join me for all the buildup, team news and yes amazingly live commentary of the game.