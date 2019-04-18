Liverpool to match Barcelona's ticket prices and subsidise supporters

Liverpool have decided to reciprocate Barcelona's decision to charge away fans €119 (£103) for their Champions League semi-final tie and will use the extra funds to subsidise travelling supporters.

Barcelona confirmed tickets for away fans at Camp Nou will continued to be priced at €119 after doing so throughout the competition this season, with Liverpool visiting on May 1.

However, as a result, Barca fans will be charged the same amount by Liverpool when they travel to Anfield for the second leg six days later.

In doing so, Liverpool will use the additional funds brought in from increasing the cost of Barca's tickets to bring down the price for their travelling support.

As such, Liverpool will charge their fans €88 (£76) for the trip to Camp Nou.

Manchester United did similar during the quarter-finals.