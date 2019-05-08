Liverpool can beat anyone – Van Dijk unfazed by Champions League final opponents

Virgil van Dijk insisted he was unfazed by who Liverpool would face in the Champions League final, saying the Reds believed they could beat anyone.

Van Dijk helped Jurgen Klopp's men reach the decider for the second straight season with an extraordinary win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored braces in a 4-0 win at Anfield, sealing a 4-3 aggregate success in the semi-final.

They will face either Tottenham or Ajax in Madrid on June 1, but Van Dijk is not worried about Liverpool's opponents.

"We feel like [we can beat anyone] every time when we go out on the pitch," the star centre-back said.

"We're not going out on the pitch to think that we're not going to beat them.

"It's going to be a tough game for both of them [on Wednesday] and we'll just see who is going to come to Madrid and we prepare."

Ajax hold a 1-0 lead over Spurs heading into their second leg at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday.