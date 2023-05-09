Live Blog: Real Madrid vs Man City, first leg

Watch Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE on beIN SPORTS

It has been one year since Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City was confirmed! Not bad as far as first seasons go...

Real Madrid Predicted Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City Predicted Team:

Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Carlo Ancelotti has labelled Pep Guardiola's Man City team as "unstoppable". Mind games from the Italian? Or is Pep Guardiola's side really just that good...?

There has been some epic battles between these two sides in recent years! Here's a selection of Real Madrid goals to whet your appetite ahead of tonight's first leg.

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Real Madrid's blockbuster Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City! Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola need no introductions, having faced each other in last year's semi-finals where Real Madrid triumphed 6-5 on aggregate.