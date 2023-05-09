العربية
Live Blog: Real Madrid vs Man City, first leg

Follow our live updates as Real Madrid host Manchester City at the Bernabeu in tonight's Champions League semi-final first leg.

It has been one year since Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City was confirmed! Not bad as far as first seasons go...

 

Here's a look at the predicted starting XI's for this evening!

Real Madrid Predicted Team:
Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City Predicted Team:
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Carlo Ancelotti has labelled Pep Guardiola's Man City team as "unstoppable". Mind games from the Italian? Or is Pep Guardiola's side really just that good...?

 

The stage is set at the Bernabeu!

 

There has been some epic battles between these two sides in recent years! Here's a selection of Real Madrid goals to whet your appetite ahead of tonight's first leg.

 

The excitement is building ahead of this one!

 

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of Real Madrid's blockbuster Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City! Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola need no introductions, having faced each other in last year's semi-finals where Real Madrid triumphed 6-5 on aggregate. As always, you can watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS!

