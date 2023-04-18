Live Blog: Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Here's Frank Lampard's side to face Real Madrid!

The Chelsea squad have arrived! We are still awaiting confirmation of Frank Lampard's team news...

Carlo Ancelotti has named his Real Madrid starting XI for this evening!

Karim Benzema has been in sensational goalscoring form throughout the Champions League knockout stages!

The scene is set for another big Champions League night at Stamford Bridge! Frank Lampard's men will have to pull off quite the comeback if they are to overturn a two-goal deficit against the reigning champions.

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid. We will be bringing you live updates throughout the evening and as always, you can watch the action LIVE on beIN SPORTS.