Lindelof not in Man Utd squad for Atalanta clash

Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United's Champions League game against Atalanta after picking up a knock in training Monday.

The club said the centre-back did not make the trip to Bergamo ahead of Tuesday's Group F clash.

Lindelof played in the back alongside Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane in Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Tottenham.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks with a back three, Eric Bailly seems the most likely option to step in for Lindelof against Atalanta.

Luke Shaw could also move to centre-back, leaving an opening on the left wing that could be filled by Alex Telles.

Lindelof has started all three of United's Champions League matches this season, and six of ten Premier League fixtures.

United are top of Group F after fighting back for wins over Villarreal and Atalanta following a loss away to Young Boys to open the group stage.