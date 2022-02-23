Juve's McKennie out for nearly two months with foot fractures

Weston McKennie will be out for around two months after suffering fractures to his left foot, Juventus announced on Wednesday, after the American international was forced off during his team's 1-1 Champions League draw at Villarreal.

Midfielder McKennie was substituted with nine minutes remaining of the last 16 first leg on Tuesday after being tackled by Pervis Estupinan and the club said in a statement that the 23-year-old would be unavailable for "approximately eight weeks" after fracturing "the second and third metatarsal bones".

McKennie has played 28 times in all competitions for Juventus this season, scoring four goals.

Juventus host Villarreal in Turin for the second leg on March 16.