Henderson rues Liverpool's missed chances in Atletico loss

Jordan Henderson lamented Liverpool's missed chances after a stunning loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Georginio Wijnaldum's header had brought Liverpool level in the tie before Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal at Anfield had the holders on track to reach the quarter-finals.

However, a brace from Marcos Llorente – the first coming after an error from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian – and Alvaro Morata's late goal lifted Atletico to a 3-2 win and 4-2 aggregate success.

But Henderson rued his side's missed opportunities, having taken 34 shots and hit the crossbar through Andy Robertson in the second half of regulation time.

"Any mistake or lapse in concentration can cost you, and like I say we're really disappointed with the result overall," the Liverpool captain told BT Sport.

"With the position that we're in, to concede the goals we did, we're disappointed and we have to take it on the chin.

"[Jan] Oblak made some great saves, but we created so many chances to score, and obviously couldn't kill the game off."

Despite the loss, Henderson was pleased with the way his team played against an Atletico side prepared to sit deep and hit on the counter-attack.

"Obviously we're really disappointed," the midfielder said.

"I thought the performance overall was very good, the intensity was everything we spoke about before the game, we put it into the game, but we're disappointed with the goals we conceded."