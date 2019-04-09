English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
UEFA Champions League

Henderson hails Liverpool's solid defensive display

Henderson hails Liverpool's solid defensive display

Getty Images

Jordan Henderson hailed the importance of Liverpool's clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League quarter-final win over Porto.

Jurgen Klopp's side were far from their best against the Portuguese champions but have given themselves a glorious chance of making the last four for the second consecutive season.

Naby Keita's second goal in less than a week got the Reds up and running after just five minutes before Roberto Firmino added a simple second in the 26th minute.

Liverpool did most of the pressing in the second half – Sadio Mane coming closest from long range – but they were unable to find a third that would have all but ended the tie as a contest.

Far from being disappointed with their failure to kill off Porto, Henderson preferred to focus on his side's ability to prevent them from scoring a precious away goal.

"They're a good team with good players," he told BT Sport. "You can see that they are dangerous going forward.

"They had a couple of half chances but overall we're pleased with the 2-0. The clean sheet is important.

"We wanted to come out in the second half and score a few more but that wasn't the case. Overall, we're pleased with the 2-0 to take over there."

Virgil van Dijk endured a bruising encounter with the lively Moussa Marega and the Dutchman says he relishes those kinds of encounters.

"He's a strong guy, tough to play against," he said. "I enjoy these battles.

"We kept a clean sheet, scored two good goals – we can definitely build on that."

Liverpool UEFA Champions League
Previous UEFA Champions League - Pep Guardiola Reaction
Read
UEFA Champions League - Pep Guardiola Reaction
Next UEFA Champions League – Manchester United Vs Barce
Read
UEFA Champions League – Manchester United Vs Barcelona – How to Watch Online

Latest Stories