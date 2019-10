Guardiola: There's nobody who trusts Foden more than me

Pep Guardiola insisted nobody trusts Phil Foden more than he does after the Manchester City youngster ended an impressive Champions League display by getting sent off against Atalanta.

Foden made just his second start of the season in Tuesday's Group C meeting, impressing in midfield as City ran out 5-1 winners courtesy of Raheem Sterling's second-half hat-trick and Sergio Aguero's double.

City sensation Foden teed up Sterling's first goal but the 19-year-old's terrific performance was ended prematurely when he received two bookings in the space of six minutes late on.

When asked if Foden still needed to prove anything in order to become a more regular starter, Guardiola told a news conference: "He doesn't need to prove anything to me.

"He would not be here with us. I was the guy who said to him in the academy come here to play with us. There is nobody who trusts Phil more than me. I'm the boss, I decide [who plays].

"We thought it was a game he would have more opportunities to run, on the counter-attack.

"Phil has these qualities to be box-to-box, at speed. That was the reason why he played, a tactical decision.

"He's a young guy, still a lot to improve. But it is important. Last season in one of the biggest games we had he played against Tottenham, he played so good and today as well.

"Every minute he plays, more experience for him for his future. He played at a high level."

Guardiola did, however, add Foden still has plenty to learn, acknowledging his frustration at the midfielder's red card.

"He will learn," Guardiola said. "Never fine for the player [to get sent off], unless it is for a stupid thing not something that is part of the game.

"He will know after one yellow card you have to be a bit more careful. There are things still where his is far away from David [Silva], far away from [Ilkay] Gundogan and far away from Kevin [De Bruyne].

"He has to live this situation with a yellow card and be careful."

There will be no punishment from Guardiola for Foden's indiscipline, though.

"Absolutely, I will not fine him. Maybe I have to pay him for how well he played," Guardiola said.