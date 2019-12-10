Group H - Valenica and Chelsea progress as Ajax bow out of the group stages

Chelsea sealed their passage to the round of sixteen following a hard-earned 2-1 win over Lille on Tuesday evening. Tammy Abraham continued his impressive goalscoring form, tapping the Blues into the lead with the game just nineteen minutes old. Chelsea continued to dominate and doubled their advantage with ten minutes left in the half through César Azpilicueta.

Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy scored with twelve minutes to play, to set up a nervy ending to the game, however, Frank Lampard's side held on to reach the round of sixteen.

Elsewhere, last seasons semi-finals Ajax were dumped out of the group stages following a 1-0 defeat to Valencia. It took an early goal from Rodrigo to ensure Los Che's spot in the knockout phase, despite being reduced to ten men in second-half stoppage time following the sending off of defender Gabriel.