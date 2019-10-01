English
Gonzalo Higuain: I want to prove I belong at Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain says his primary aim at Juventus this season is to prove he belongs at the club after two difficult loan spells away from Turin.

The Argentine striker impressed in the Bianconeri's convincing 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen, scoring the opener and setting up the second for Federico Bernardeschi.

Higuain has found himself back in favour this term having endured lacklustre loan spells with AC Milan and Chelsea in the 2018-19 campaign.

The latter of those moves was under the tutelage of current Juve boss Maurizio Sarri, who also coached Higuain at Napoli, and the Argentinian is focused on showing his worth.

"I came here with great determination, I wanted to prove I could stay here and there's a long season ahead," he told Sky Sport Italia.

Higuain received a great ovation from the home fans, who saw Cristiano Ronaldo round out the win with a third goal late on, and he was delighted to see his work recognised by the stands.

"It was a very good performance, we played with the determination you need for this kind of game. I'm happy for the goal and the performance," he added.

"The standing ovation from the fans was great, it's good when fans recognise the work you do. This victory puts us closer to qualification, even if we know that we still have plenty of work to do."

