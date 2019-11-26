Krepin Diatta scored a dramatic late equaliser before being sent-off as Club Brugge rescued a 1-1 draw against Galatasaray but ended up with nine men in a match that made certain of Real Madrid's place in the Champions League knock-out stage.

While the result ended both these two sides' hopes of progressing from Group A, Diatta's late goal leaves Brugge in the driving seat for third place and Europa League qualification heading into the final round of matches.

Fatih Terim's men came flying out of the blocks and caught Brugge out in the 11th minute, Adem Buyuk scoring with a neat piece of skill made easier by some pedestrian defending.

Thereafter the hosts were content to disrupt and frustrate the Belgian league leaders but were undone in second-half stoppage-time by Diatta's solo effort.

Both the Brugge winger and full-back Clinton Mata were shown second yellow cards for their respective roles in the goal celebrations, but it was the nevertheless the visitors who went home the happier side.