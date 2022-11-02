Franck Kessie picks up hamstring injury

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has suffered a hamstring injury, the Spanish club confirmed, and is set to miss the club's final matches before the World Cup.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, whose national team did not reach the tournament in Qatar, pulled up injured while sprinting forward in the team's 4-2 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Barcelona did not specify a potential recovery period but Spanish reports suggest he will be out for around six weeks.

"Kessie is in a bad way, he's done, he hurt his hamstring," Barcelona coach Xavi told Movistar.

Barcelona are set to face Almeria on Saturday and then Osasuna on Tuesday in La Liga before the top flight pauses for the World Cup.

Kessie has failed to earn a regular place in the team since arriving on a free transfer at the end of his AC Milan contract in the summer.