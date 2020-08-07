English
Dybala included in Juventus squad to face Lyon

Paulo Dybala has been included in the Juventus squad for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon on Friday.

Argentina international Dybala went off in the first half of Serie A title-clinching victory over Sampdoria on July 26 and missed their next two games.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri said on Thursday the 26-year-old had managed to do some work on the pitch during a training session but a decision on his involvement would not be taken until the day of the game.

Dybala was included in the 22-man squad list submitted for the meeting at the Allianz Stadium, where Juve will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon.

