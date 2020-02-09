Dortmund's Brandt sprains ankle ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Borussia Dortmund have another injury concern ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, with Julian Brandt suffering an ankle sprain.

Brandt was caught by Lars Bender in the second minute of Dortmund's 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday and was replaced by Giovanni Reyna at half-time.

The attacking midfielder was filmed hobbling as he made his way out of the BayArena, where Dortmund had been without captain Marco Reus due to a muscle injury that has sidelined him until March.

Dortmund have confirmed Brandt will miss the Bundesliga meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, which is just four days before they host PSG at Signal Iduna Park.

"Julian Brandt will not be available for next weekend's match against Frankfurt due to an ankle sprain suffered during yesterday’s match," read a statement published on Dortmund's Twitter account.