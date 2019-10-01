De Bruyne out of Dinamo Zagreb game

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City have confirmed.

De Bruyne was substituted late in Saturday's Premier League win at Everton after sustaining a groin injury.

The Belgium playmaker did not feature in the section of City's training session that was open to the media on Monday.

And City have now confirmed the midfielder will not be able to take part in the Group C game against Dinamo, who thrashed Atalanta in their opener.

A City statement said: "The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff."

De Bruyne has recorded nine assists in nine appearances for the Premier League champions this term.

City won 3-0 away to Shakhtar Donetsk in their first Champions League group game two weeks ago.