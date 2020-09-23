De Bruyne, Lewandowski and Neuer Set for UEFA Player of the Year Award

UEFA have announced their nominations for the 2019/20 player of the year award with Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer selected in the final three.



All three players had standout seasons. De Bruyne was integral to Manchester City's run to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and provided 20 assists and 13 goals for his side.



Lewandowski scored a staggering 55 goals in 47 games, including 15 in the Champions League as Bayern secured a domestic treble.



Whilst Manuel Neuer captained Bayern to glory on all three fronts and kept six clean sheets in the Champions League.