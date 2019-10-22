Cristiano Ronaldo targets another landmark – Champions League in Opta numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo has his sights set on another slice of history when Lokomotiv Moscow travel to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old – who is the competition's all-time top goalscorer – is aiming to score against his 34th different opponent, which would take him one clear of Real Madrid icon Raul.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will hope the prolific Harry Kane can kick-start their stuttering campaign against Red Star Belgrade, while Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing winless Atalanta.

Elsewhere, under-pressure Zinedine Zidane takes his Real Madrid side to Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain visit Club Brugge.

Here is the pick of the key Opta facts for Tuesday's eight matches.

Club Brugge v Paris Saint-Germain

6 - Since losing eight Champions League games in a row between September 2016 and October 2018, Club Brugge are unbeaten in six in the competition (W1 D5 L0).

5 - PSG last faced Belgian opponents in the Champions League in the 2017-18 group stage, winning 4-0 away and 5-0 at home against Anderlecht.

Galatasaray v Real Madrid

1 - Galatasaray's only win in their last 17 European matches against Spanish opposition was their 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the 2012-13 Champions League quarter-final second leg (W1 D4 L12).

3 - Real Madrid are winless in three Champions League matches (W0 D1 L2), last going on a longer run between November 2005 and September 2006 (five matches), with current boss Zinedine Zidane featuring in three of those games.

Olympiacos v Bayern Munich

4 - Olympiacos have lost all four of their European meetings against Bayern Munich, losing twice in the 1980-81 European Cup and twice in the 2015-16 Champions League.

11 - Bayern Munich are unbeaten in all 11 of their European matches against Greek opponents (W9 D2 L0), keeping clean sheets in their last eight meetings with teams from that nation.

Tottenham v Red Star Belgrade

14 - Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 14 goals in 16 Champions League group stage matches. Since his debut in the competition in September 2016, only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski (19) have scored more goals in the group stages.

2 - Red Star Belgrade are looking to win consecutive European Cup/Champions League matches for the first time since March 1992, when they won three in a row as holders of the European Cup.

Manchester City v Atalanta

24 - Since his Champions League debut for Manchester City in September 2015, Raheem Sterling has had a hand in 24 goals in the competition (15 goals, 9 assists); five more than any other English player in that time.

2 - Atalanta are the first Italian side to lose their first two Champions League matches. The last team to lose their opening three in the competition was Otelul Galati of Romania in 2011-12, who lost all six of their group stage games that season.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb

18 - Shakhtar's run of 18 Champions League games without a clean sheet is the longest current run of any of the 32 teams participating in the 2019-20 competition.

2 - Dinamo Zagreb's tally of just two shots against Manchester City on matchday two was the fewest by a team in a Champions League group stage game since December 2016, when Sevilla had two against Lyon.

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

2 - Atletico Madrid have lost just two of their 31 home Champions League matches under Diego Simeone (W23 D6 L2).

0 - Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz is still looking for his first Champions League win. He has drawn two and lost six of his previous eight matches with Borussia Dortmund and Leverkusen.

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moscow

72 - Lokomotiv's 72-year-old manager Yuri Semin was in charge the last time they faced Juventus in September 1993, losing 1-0 at home in the UEFA Cup.

33 - Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 33 different opponents in the Champions League, a joint-record with Raul. He could break that record in this match, with this his first appearance against Lokomotiv Moscow.