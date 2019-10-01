English
Cristiano Ronaldo earns another share of Champions League history with strike against Bayer Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo earned a share of another Champions League record with his goal in Juventus' 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The Portugal superstar drilled through the legs of Lukas Hradecky late in the Group D contest at Allianz Stadium to complete a routine victory in which Gonzalo Higuain and Federico Bernardeschi were also on target.

Leverkusen became the 33rd team in the competition that Ronaldo has scored against, meaning the 34-year-old matched a benchmark set by his fellow Real Madrid great Raul.

Ronaldo is already the player with the most goals in Champions League history, while his 17 strikes in Madrid's 2013-14 success was the most netted by a player in a single campaign.

His six Champions League final appearances is also a joint record with former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

