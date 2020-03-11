Coronavirus: Man City offer refunds on Real Madrid tickets amid coronavirus fears

Manchester City are offering refunds to fans uneasy over attending matches because of the coronavirus outbreak.

City's Premier League match against Arsenal, which was set to take place on Wednesday, was postponed as a precaution after it emerged personnel from the London club had come into contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pep Guardiola's side are due to host Burnley this weekend before their keenly anticipated Champions League last-16 return leg at home to Real Madrid, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne at the Santiago Bernabeu establishing a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

Both matches remain scheduled to go ahead, although City are monitoring the situation closely and keeping abreast of government advice.

As part of these steps, fans will be entitled to claim a refund for any tickets purchased to attend matches at the Etihad Stadium, up to and including the day of the game.

This is an amendment to the club's usual policy, where supporters are only able to be refunded up to seven days before a match.

Wednesday's Champions League last-16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will follow Tuesday's Valencia versus Atalanta game in being staged behind closed doors, while Napoli's trip to Barcelona will also take place without supporters next week.

Atletico Madrid's game at Liverpool on Wednesday featured fans from both clubs, despite a spike in coronavirus cases in the Spanish capital that persuaded the regional government to close nurseries, schools and universities until March 23. On Tuesday, the number of known cases in the Madrid region had increased from 782 to 1,024.

According to the World Health Organisation, in Spain there have been 1,639 people diagnosed and 36 deaths, with six dead in the United Kingdom from 373 instances of coronavirus.