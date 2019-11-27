Chelsea's Tammy Abraham carried off on stretcher

Chelsea were dealt a potentially major injury blow as Tammy Abraham needed to be carried away on a stretcher at the end of the first half against Valencia on Wednesday.

England international Abraham has been a revelation for the Blues this term, scoring 10 goals in 13 Premier League matches, but he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

The striker hobbled off the pitch before the half-time whistle in the matchday five Champions League contest and was seen clutching the left side of his torso after an awkward fall.

Chelsea's medical staff initially helped Abraham back towards the dugout but, as the rest of the players headed inside for the break, the visibly emotional forward was then helped onto a stretcher and carried away.

Michy Batshuayi, who endured an unimpressive loan spell at Valencia last season, replaced Abraham at the interval.