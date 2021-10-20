Chelsea duo Lukaku and Werner off injured in first half v Malmo

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner hobbled off during the first half of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Malmo on Wednesday.

Belgium striker Lukaku had to be replaced following a tackle from Lasse Nielsen, which resulted in a penalty that was scored by Jorginho to put Thomas Tuchel's side 2-0 up.

Chelsea had further cause for concern when Werner appeared to pull his hamstring and was unable to continue, with Callum Hudson-Odoi replacing him before half-time.

The reigning European champions have six games in the next 17 days, and Tuchel will hope his strike duo will be able to recover swiftly.