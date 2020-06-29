Chelsea-bound Werner reveals reason for Champions League snub: I had to hurt one side

Timo Werner said he had to "hurt one side" after opting out of RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign to join new club Chelsea.

Werner is set to link up with Premier League giants Chelsea on Wednesday following his reported €53million (£47.5m) transfer from German outfit Leipzig.

The Germany international forward played his last match for Leipzig on Saturday – netting a brace in a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg to become the club's all-time leading scorer.

And Werner explained his decision to abandon Leipzig's 2019-20 coronavirus-hit Champions League campaign, with Julian Nagelsmann's men already through to the quarter-finals prior to the COVID-19 crisis after easing past Tottenham.

"Of course it hurts me that I can't help out [RB Leipzig] to play in the Champions League. But I'm a Chelsea FC player from July 1st and I'm being paid by Chelsea from then on," Werner told Sportbuzzer.

"It was clear that all parties - Chelsea, RB and my side - should and must settle this. Of course I tried to keep out of the Champions League issue as much as I could because it was clear that I would have to hurt one side.

"That's why my agent finally agreed it with the clubs."

Werner scored four goals in eight matches to help Leipzig progress to the last eight of the Champions League, which is set to be based in Lisbon for one-match knockout fixtures.

The 24-year-old finished the Bundesliga campaign with 28 goals in 34 appearances this term.

"I am forever connected to Leipzig and RB, will sit in front of the TV during the quarter-finals and keep my fingers crossed - maybe I can even be on site in Lisbon," Werner said.