Chelsea boss Tuchel: No one wants to play us in Champions League quarters

Thomas Tuchel believes no one wants to face Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals after the in-form Blues eliminated Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea outclassed LaLiga leaders Atletico 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to progress to the last eight 3-0 on aggregate.

Hakim Ziyech and Emerson scored as Chelsea extended their unbeaten streak to 14 matches in all competitions, and 13 since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard on January 26 – the longest undefeated start to a tenure by any Chelsea manager in history.

Chelsea are yet to concede a goal in six home games under Tuchel in all competitions, with the Blues keeping 11 clean sheets in 13 games under the German, more than any other Premier League club since his first game in charge.

Looking ahead to Friday's draw amid Chelsea's red-hot form, Tuchel said: "The guys play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge and glue to achieve special things.

"You can only do it with a special atmosphere. I'm pretty sure nobody wants to play against us in the last eight. It will be a big step but there's no need for us to be afraid."

After a run of four consecutive eliminations when appearing in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, Chelsea have progressed to the competition's quarter-finals for the first time since 2013-14 under Jose Mourinho.

"We are not lazy, we are hard-working, a hard-working team. A hard-working team is the best thing you can have as a coach.

"Yes, we are looking for the click, we are looking to be more clinical and precise in the decision making and counter-attacks. Even in the second half, we could finish the game off easily with two or three goals but we are still lacking the last pass.

"But it was nice to see that our offensive guys are involved in these types of goals. It was a big boost."