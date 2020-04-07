Champions League Great Teams - Porto 2003-04

Joel Richards

One could argue that Jose Mourinho’s biggest success in a trophy-laden career arguably came at the Estadio do Dragao with a team full of unheralded and unfancied stars that conquered Europe.

The previous campaign had largely hinted at what was to come. After being appointed in January 2002, Mourinho’s first full season in charge saw Porto claim the Primeira Liga title with a record points total of 86, and 11 points clear of nearest rivals Benfica. That was followed by a Portuguese Cup triumph before a memorable UEFA Cup final saw Porto overcome Celtic 3-2 in extra-time thanks to a silver goal (remember them?)

However, the 2003-04 season would top all of that. Another league title was secured with an eight-point cushion to Benfica but it was in the Champions League that their greatest hour occurred, even if things got off to a rocky start.

After failing to win their opening two group games, the Dragoes claimed three consecutive wins to kick-start their quest for a second European crown. A second-place finish behind Real Madrid in Group F sealed qualification for the round of 16, and the moment for Mourinho and his side to stake their claim. Next up, Manchester United.

An early Quinton Fortune goal in the first leg was cancelled out by a double from Benni McCarthy to give Porto a precious lead, and when Paul Scholes gave United the lead in the second leg,it seemed like Porto's run would be coming to an end. However in stoppage time Tim Howard failed to deal with a McCarthy free-kick, and Costinha pounced to score and led to that iconic moment of Mourinho sprinting down the touchline to celebrate with his players. In the Theatre of Dreams, a new star was born.

It was a performance that would become synonymous with Mourinho teams in years to come: the ability to soak up pressure, waste time if necessary, and attempt to punish on the counter-attack. Shorn of world-class talent, this Porto side was greater than the sum of its parts and showcased the emergence of rugged defenders such as Paulo Ferreira and Ricardo Carvalho, as well as the tactical intelligence of creative midfielder Deco.

Lyon would be comfortably disposed of in the last eight, before a war of attrition played out in the Semi-Final with Deportivo La Coruna. A Derlei penalty in the second leg at the Riazor proved to be the only goal across the two ties.

Monaco were the opposition in what is still one of the most unexpected of Champions League final match-ups of all time. Although the Les Rouges et Blancs had the early initiative, Carlos Alberto gave Porto the lead shortly before half-time and caused Didier Deschamps’ outfit to open up and push his side further forward in the second half.

Such tactics played into Mourinho’s hands and allowed Porto to spring their trademark counter-attacks to devastating effect. Goals in as many minutes from Deco and Dimitri Alenichev sealed the victory, and to this date, the last European Cup won from outside of Europe’s big four leagues. The rise of Mourinho was complete and ‘The Special One’ took flight.

We all know what happened next: Mourinho waltzed into the Premier League and led Chelsea to the summit, while the Porto side he had built was broken up within weeks. But there is no denying this special team their place in the pantheon of Europe’s finest.

