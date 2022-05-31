Benzema named as Champions League player of the Season

Karim Benzema has been named as the Champions League player of the tournament after a standout campaign with Real Madrid.



The French International, 34 scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games as Los Blancos won a 14th European Cup along with the La Liga title.



Team mates Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Viniscus Junior join Benzema in the team of the season. Elsewhere, PSG striker Kylian Mbappé completes the attacking front three.



In midfield, Fabinho and Kevin de Bruyne line up alongside Modric whilst it's all Premier League back four made up of Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander Arnold.

👕 UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/I8t9T6uM5R — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2022