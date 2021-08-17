

Benfica host PSV at the Estadio da Luz in a fascinating first leg Champions League play-off encounter on Wednesday night.

The contest is widely being tipped as the tie of the round, with both sides seeking a return to European football's biggest stage after missing out last season.



The Eagles comfortably dismantled Spartak Moscow in the Third qualifying round by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline and boast a spotless start to their 2021/22 season, winning all four of their matches thus far.

Having missed out on last year's Champions League competition for the first time in a decade, manager Jorge Jesus will be keen to get off to a positive start in front of a home crowd.

The Eagles last faced PSV after dropping down into the Europa League during the 2010/11 season, coming out on top with a 6-3 aggregate scoreline before going on to reach the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by fellow Portuguese side Braga.

Benfica Predicted Team

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Verissimo, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Weigl, Mario, Everton; Waldschmidt, Yaremchuk



Visitors PSV have also enjoyed a 100% start to their campaign, scoring 17 goals and winning all six of their opening fixtures.

Joining the UEFA Champions League qualifiers at the second round stage, Roger Schmidt's side got off to a truly electric start with a 5-1 first leg victory over Galatasaray, spearheaded by a Zahavi hat-trick and Gotze brace.

It was then simply a case of seeing out the second leg against the Turkish giants, with the "Rood-witten" once again victorious, emerging 2-1 winners despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

A third round qualifier against Midtjylland followed, with the Dutch side securing a 3-0 first leg victory on home soil. A last minute winner from Bruma in the second leg rounded off a 4-0 aggregate victory to set up their play-off clash with Benfica.

Having won all four of their Champions League qualifying legs so far and buoyed by an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield, Schmidt will be keen to see his players replicate their early season form in what may just be their biggest test yet.



PSV Predicted Team



Drommel; Mwene, Ramalho, Boscagli, Max; Sangare, Van Ginkel; Madueke, Gotze, Gakpo; Zahavi

