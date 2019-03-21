Belgium 3 Russia 1: Hazard spares Courtois' blushes

Belgium opened their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Russia despite a huge mistake from Thibaut Courtois.

Quarter-finalists in France four years ago and semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium took the lead after 14 minutes through Youri Tielemans' powerful, low finish.

However, Courtois gifted Denis Cheryshev an equaliser soon after, with his blushes spared as former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard's penalty on the stroke of half-time restored their advantage.

Hazard doubled his tally in the 88th minute to settle the Group I contest in Belgium's favour before Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a second yellow card.