English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
UEFA Champions League

Belgium 3 Russia 1: Hazard spares Courtois' blushes

Thibaut Courtois had a moment to forget against Russia, but Eden Hazard secured a 3-1 win for Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Twitter (@UEFAEURO)

Belgium opened their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Russia despite a huge mistake from Thibaut Courtois.

Quarter-finalists in France four years ago and semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium took the lead after 14 minutes through Youri Tielemans' powerful, low finish.

However, Courtois gifted Denis Cheryshev an equaliser soon after, with his blushes spared as former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard's penalty on the stroke of half-time restored their advantage.

Hazard doubled his tally in the 88th minute to settle the Group I contest in Belgium's favour before Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a second yellow card.

Previous Ronaldo fined but escapes ban for Champions League
Read
Ronaldo fined but escapes ban for Champions League celebration
Next

Latest Stories