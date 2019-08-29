Bayern welcome Champions League draw after being paired with Tottenham

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have welcomed the club's Champions League draw.

The Bundesliga champions are in Group B with last term's beaten finalists Tottenham, as well as Greek giants Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade.

Bayern were knocked out by Liverpool at the round of 16 stage last term, falling 3-1 at home after a goalless draw at Anfield.

But Bayern's executives are in bullish mood that they will put in a better performance under coach Niko Kovac this time out.

"We can definitely live with that group," said Salihamidzic on Bayern's official Twitter account.

"Our expectation is to qualify for the knockout stages as group winners, but we would be well-advised not to underestimate any team.

"Especially in Piraeus and in Belgrade we will not only come up against highly-motivated opposition, but also a very passionate home crowd."

Chief executive Rummenigge was also satisfied with Bayern's draw.

"I think we can be pleased with our group," he said. "It is important to be highly motivated and fully concentrated from the start and to treat each opponent with respect."

Former Bundesliga star Son Heung-min is pleased to be heading back to Munich to take on Bayern.

"Bayern will be special because they are one of the biggest teams in Europe," the Tottenham forward told his club's official Twitter account.

"You're always excited to play in this competition against these teams. We need to remember and learn from what we did last year."

Istanbul will host the final on May 30 with the group stage getting under way in mid-September.