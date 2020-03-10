Bayern Vs Chelsea latest game to be played behind closed doors

Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea behind closed doors as Europe continues to battle with the spread of coronavirus. The club confirmed the news earlier today, noting that the game on the Wednesday the 18th of March will have no fans presents.
So far the spead of the virus has seen PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona Vs Napoli moved to behind closed doors, whilst no decision has been made on the remaining games.
Our @ChampionsLeague game against @ChelseaFC will take place behind closed doors.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 10, 2020
All ticket holders will be given a full refund. pic.twitter.com/p9cEZMXHqo