English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Bayern Vs Chelsea latest game to be played behind closed doors

Bayern will take on Chelsea behind closed doors as coronavirus makes it's mark in the Champions League

reuters

Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea behind closed doors as Europe continues to battle with the spread of coronavirus. The club confirmed the news earlier today, noting that the game on the Wednesday the 18th of March will have no fans presents. 

So far the spead of the virus has seen PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona Vs Napoli moved to behind closed doors, whilst no decision has been made on the remaining games. 

 

UEFA Champions League
Previous Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid– Preview
Read
Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid– Preview
Next Valencia Vs Atalanta – Live!
Read
Valencia Vs Atalanta – Live!

Latest Stories