Bayern Munich vs PSG - Preview

Bayern Munich take on French champions PSG at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night as both sides seek to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarians hold a one-goal lead going into the clash, courtesy of PSG academy product Kingsley Coman's strike against his former side.

In almost identical fashion to their Champions League final triumph over PSG back in 2020, Kingsley Coman was the difference once again in the Round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Julian Nagelsmann's side will enter the second leg as strong favourites to progress, after holding onto their 1-0 lead in Paris despite a late sending off for Benjamin Pavard.

Bayern Munich have not been eliminated from the Champions League after winning the first leg of a knockout tie since the 2010/11 season, and have won 15 of their last 17 European games at the fortress-like Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are facing a significant challenge from fellow Round of 16 side Borussia Dortmund for the Bundesliga title, as both sides are currently level on 49 points going into the business end of the season.

You have to go back to April 2018 for the last time Bayern Munich failed to score at home in the Champions League, and a fast start on the night could quickly diminish any PSG hopes of a memorable turnaround.

Bayern will be without Pavard after his sending off in the first leg, as well as Lucas Hernandez who is still recovering from an ACL injury. Sadio Mane has returned to action from the bench after his long injury layoff, but may miss out on a starting spot in this high profile clash.

Bayern Predicted Team:

Sommer; Stanisic, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sane, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS

Channel - beIN SPORTS 1 EN

On Air – 22:00 Mecca

Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Stadium – Allianz Arena

Paris Saint Germain head into this second leg high on confidence after a record-breaking outing against Nantes. Christophe Galtier's side emerged 4-2 winners against Nantes at the Parc des Princes, as Kylian Mbappe's stoppage-time strike saw the 24-year-old Frenchman become the club's all-time leading scorer.

While PSG may be sitting eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, their Champions League destiny is anything but certain.

The Parisians' top priority is to end the club's long wait for a Champions League trophy. Christophe Galtier will be under no illusions at the size of the task facing his side in Germany, against a team boasting an exceptional record at the Allianz Arena.

History does not necessarily favour PSG, who have progressed from just one of their six Champions League knockout ties after losing the first leg.

In terms of their overall head to head record, both sides have registered six victories against one another - meaning the 13th meeting between the sides will be unlucky for one manager on the night.

PSG will have to do without the services of Neymar, who will miss the rest of the season due to ankle surgery. Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe will also miss out due to extended injury layoffs.

PSG Predicted Team:

Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe