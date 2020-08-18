Bayern boss Flick demands intensity of Barca thrashing against giant-killers Lyon

Hansi Flick has warned his Bayern Munich stars the eight-goal demolition of Barcelona will count for nothing when they tackle an "exceptional" Lyon in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final.

The Bayern head coach saw his team pick apart Camp Nou giants Barca on Friday to reach the final four, with that result causing seismic shock in Spain.

It was a performance which made Bayern strong favourites to lift the trophy for many observers, but Lyon were also highly impressive in battling past Manchester City 24 hours later.

Flick is determined to keep a lid on excitement in his squad, fully aware that a Lyon side who have sunk the hopes of City and Juventus in the last fortnight will not fear Bayern.

He says it will take a showing of the intensity Bayern showed against Barcelona to secure a place in Sunday's final.

"We are aware of the quality Lyon have," Flick said in a news conference. "They defend well, they're very compact with a lot of players behind the ball.

"They run a lot but they also have a lot of quality in attack. So it's important for us to do the right things on the pitch.

"We want to make it into the final, that’s our objective and that's why we have to eliminate Lyon, being aware it will be no walk in the park.

"They eliminated Manchester City and Juventus - two teams who were among the favourites before this tournament started.

"Rudi Garcia and his team are very good tactically, in defence and in attack. They're exceptional and we have to be well prepared.

"I can say we have solutions ready and we hope we can implement them tomorrow in the match."

Flick will be hoping his team can find similar penetration at the Estadio Jose Alvalade to that they showed in slicing through Barcelona time after time.

"They have great objectives but we all know it's one match and we start at 0-0," Flick said.

"We must play at the same intensity we had against same Barcelona. We need the same drive and must keep the intensity high.

"I'm confident in what my team is capable of doing."

He dismissed the possibility of a fit-again Benjamin Pavard returning to his starting XI.

Pavard, a World Cup winner with France two years ago, has returned to training after a foot injury but the best the defender can hope for is a place on the bench against his countrymen.