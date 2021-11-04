Barcelona forward Dembele suffers another injury

Barcelona have announced that Ousmane Dembele has sustained a hamstring injury, just two days after the Frenchman made his return from five months out following knee surgery.

Dembele made his first appearance of the season when he replaced Gavi in the 65th minute of Barca's 1-0 Champions League win against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

However, the club announced on Thursday that the 24-year-old "has a strain in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring," adding that Dembele "is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

The former Borussia Dortmund forward has been plagued by injury issues since his big-money move to the Catalan giants in 2017.

The club also confirmed that Sergino Dest will miss the weekend's trip to Celta Vigo with lower back pain. It is unclear whether he will be fit for the upcoming international break, with the United States set to take on Mexico and Jamaica in two World Cup qualifiers next week.

Barca currently sit ninth in the LaLiga table and have won just one of their past five league games, losing three.