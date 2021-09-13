UEFA Champions League - Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Preview, Predicted Teams, Live Streaming Information, How to Watch Online

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – Live Stream

The journey to Champions League glory for Barcelona and Bayern Munich begins here, as Koeman's side host Nagelsmann's outfit in a blockbuster Group E clash on Tuesday night.

Despite continued reports of friction between Ronald Koeman and Club President Joan Laporta, the Dutch manager, who previously excelled with Southampton and was sacked by Everton, has retained the faith of Barcelona's hierarchy for at least another season.

After a third place finish to guarantee automatic qualification during the last league camoaign, Barcelona have started the new La Liga season in positive fashion, picking up seven points from a possible nine. Their most recently scheduled fixture against Sevilla was postponed, due to late arrivals of South American players impacting selection for both sides.

The Blaugrana are winless in their last three Champions League fixtures. Their final group-stage encounter of last season resulted in a 3-0 loss to Juventus, while they exited at the Round of 16 stage to PSG after a 4-1 defeat at the Nou Camp, followed up by a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona have not gone four games without a win in the Champions League since 2013.

It will be the first meeting between these two sides since last August in Lisbon, when they a 10-goal demolition was served that will live long in the memory – although that's something Barca fans wish were not so considering they conceded eight goals, the first time they have done so since 1946.

There are some doubts over Martin Braithwaite's fitness after he took part in individual training on Saturday, with Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho potentially starting either side of Luuk de Jong up top.

Barcelona Predicted Team:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Busquets, F. de Jong, Pedri; Depay, L. de Jong, Coutinho

When – Tuesday 14th September 2021

KO – 22:00 PM

Channel – beIN SPORTS 1 Premium

Online – beIN CONNECT

Bayern Munich stormed to yet another Bundesliga title by 13 points during the 2020/21 season, guaranteeing their passage to the Champions League group stages.

Julian Nagelsmann was appointed as Bayern's manager in April 2021, the 34-year-old taking over from now Germany national team manager Hansi Flick.

Whilst their Champions League crown was removed last campaign following their quarter-final defeat to PSG, the Bavarians will be positive about their chances considering the quality comprised within Nagelsmann's squad.

Bayern visit the Nou Camp having won their last five games in all competitions. They currently trail perfect Wolfsburg by two points in the Bundesliga standings, mainly in part to their opening day 1-1 draw to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayern have not suffered defeat on the road in the Champions League since a 3-0 defeat at PSG in September 2017 - winning 14 and drawing four away from home during what has been an exceptional run.

Bayern have few injury troubles at present, however they will be missing French duo Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso due to calf issues sustained in the win over Leipzig.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team:

Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

