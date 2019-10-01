Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk: Solomon snatches spoils in stoppage time

Shakhtar Donetsk stole a stunning last-gasp 2-1 win at San Siro to continue Atalanta's miserable start to their debut Champions League campaign.

The visitors to Atalanta's makeshift European home looked to be clinging on for a point after surviving a late barrage, but substitute Manor Solomon tucked in a 95th-minute winner to break Italian hearts.

Atalanta, who were thrashed 4-0 by Dinamo Zagreb in their Group C opener, had started brightly and missed a penalty through Josip Ilicic before Duvan Zapata broke the deadlock.

But Moraes equalised and then Solomon struck at the death to leave Gian Piero Gasperini's men facing a tall order to reach the last 16, with Manchester City still to play home and away.