Ancelotti to join Real Madrid squad after testing negative

Real Madrid have been handed a major boot ahead of their Champions League clash with Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for Covid and will join up with the Real Madrid squad for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Ancelotti will fly to London on Wednesday morning ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, Real Madrid confirmed in a statement.

"Real Madrid announces that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested negative for COVID-19, so he will travel to London this morning to join the first team training camp," the statement read.

Ancelotti had been isolating at home since Real Madrid announced he had tested positive on Wednesday last week. His symptoms were "very light", the club said.

Real Madrid are hoping to exact revenge on Chelsea after losing to the Premier League side in the Champions League semi-finals last year.
 

