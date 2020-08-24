Alphonso Davies relishes being an inspiration: My story shows you can do anything

Alphonso Davies is relishing his new-found status as an inspiration after he helped Bayern Munich to Champions League success, as he believes his backstory proves anything is possible.

Davies, 19, has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top, having only joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS last year and being converted into a left-back this season.

But the Canada international's story goes back much further.

He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled their native Liberia during the country's second civil war.

The family moved to Canada when he was five and he eventually attained citizenship in 2017.

Now regarded as one of the finest left-backs in the world despite his youth, Davies believes he is living proof that anything can be accomplished with the right mindset, having played a starring role as Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "My story, it just goes to show that you can do anything if you set your mind to it.

"I'm here with a Champions League medal around my neck.

"That just goes to show, the team I have around me, helping me every time we play. The team plays really well in the Champions League and getting the opportunity to play is amazing for me."

Champions League success completed a second treble in eight seasons for Bayern.